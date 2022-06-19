JLO Sings Surprise Duet With Her Child Emme

JLO introduced the world to her child Emme's beautiful singing voice at the LA Dance Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala.

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't," JLO announced to the Gala.

"So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey.

"They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

JLO and her "favourite duet partner" Emme, sang Christina Perri's A Thousand Years together, with the pair harmonising the emotional ballad.

The annual Blue Diamond Gala raises money for education, health care, homelessness and social justice issues in Los Angeles.