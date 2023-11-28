JLo Announces Release Date For First Album In Nearly A Decade, “This Is Me… Now”

The new album, “This is Me… Now”, is said to be heavily inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck and will be accompanied by a short film on Prime Video.

The brief trailer provides little information about the film, which has been called “an intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of Lopez’s journey to find love.”

Described as a “musical experience”, the new release comes two decades after the star’s third album, “This Is Me… Then”, and will serve as a sequel to the 2002 release.

“This Is Me… Now”, is the singer's first full-length solo release since 2014, and includes a track titled “Dear Ben Pt. II”, a follow up to the 2002 album's track “Dear Ben”.

“This Is Me… Then” was dedicated to Affleck and released during the pair's initial romance.

Despite breaking up in 2004, the high-profile couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in 2022, with Lopez announcing a follow up album to the infamous 2002 release late last year.

The first track from the new release, “Can’t Get Enough”, will be out on January 10.