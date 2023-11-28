The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

JLo Announces Release Date For First Album In Nearly A Decade, “This Is Me… Now”

JLo Announces Release Date For First Album In Nearly A Decade, “This Is Me… Now”

Jennifer Lopez has teased her long-awaited new album and accompanying film, both set to drop on February 16th, 2024.

The new album, “This is Me… Now”, is said to be heavily inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck and will be accompanied by a short film on Prime Video.

The brief trailer provides little information about the film, which has been called “an intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of Lopez’s journey to find love.”

Described as a “musical experience”, the new release comes two decades after the star’s third album, “This Is Me… Then”, and will serve as a sequel to the 2002 release. 

“This Is Me… Now”, is the singer's first full-length solo release since 2014, and includes a track titled “Dear Ben Pt. II”, a follow up to the 2002 album's track “Dear Ben”. 

“This Is Me… Then” was dedicated to Affleck and released during the pair's initial romance. 

Despite breaking up in 2004, the high-profile couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in 2022, with Lopez announcing a follow up album to the infamous 2002 release late last year. 

The first track from the new release, “Can’t Get Enough”, will be out on January 10. 

Mandatory Country-Of-Origin Labelling Means Aussies Will Now Know Where Their Fish And Chips Come From
NEXT STORY

Mandatory Country-Of-Origin Labelling Means Aussies Will Now Know Where Their Fish And Chips Come From

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mandatory Country-Of-Origin Labelling Means Aussies Will Now Know Where Their Fish And Chips Come From

Mandatory Country-Of-Origin Labelling Means Aussies Will Now Know Where Their Fish And Chips Come From

Seafood country-of-origin labelling will now be mandatory in hospitality venues, with Fish and Chip shops required to provide information about where their seafood comes from.
New Study Reveals 90s Babies Have The Worst Mental Health

New Study Reveals 90s Babies Have The Worst Mental Health

A new study has revealed that people born in the 90s have poorer mental health for their age compared to any previous generation.
Man Arrested After Streaking On "It's A Small World" Ride At Disneyland

Man Arrested After Streaking On "It's A Small World" Ride At Disneyland

A man has been arrested after stripping naked at Disneyland, disembarking the 'It's a small world' ride while it was in motion and jumping into the canal.
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Extended By Two Days As More Hostages Are Released

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Extended By Two Days As More Hostages Are Released

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been extended for another two days, on the eve it was supposed to expire.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Film Coming To Streaming On December 13

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Film Coming To Streaming On December 13

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film will be available to stream on December 13.