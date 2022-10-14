JK Rowling Tells Critics Her' Royalty Cheques' Help Her Sleep At Night

JK Rowling, the author of the enormously popular Harry Potter books and film franchise, has been under fire in recent years for her continued anti-trans and transphobic opinions.

The author, who sometimes goes by the pen name Robert Galbraith, was accused of being transphobic after writing a series of tweets that copped heat back in 2020.

Rowling has continued to double-down on the statements, reposting transphobic tweets, openly identifying as TERF (a feminist who excludes the rights of transgender women from their advocacy of women's rights.), returning her Human Rights award and penning lengthy personal-essays that perpetuate transphobic ideologies.

One Twitter user asked Rowling, 'How do you sleep at night knowing you've lost a whole audience from buying your books?" to which she quipped,

"I read my most recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly."