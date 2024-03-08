The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

JK Rowling Reported To Police After Misgendering Trans Broadcaster

JK Rowling Reported To Police After Misgendering Trans Broadcaster

UK broadcaster India Willoughby claims to have reported JK Rowling to police for repeatedly misgendering her online.

Willoughby, a trans woman, said in an interview on Wednesday that Harry Potter author JK Rowling had “definitely committed a crime”. 

Willoughby, known for appearances on Celebrity Big Brother UK, said she had reported Rowling to Northumbria Police.

“I’m legally a woman. She knows I’m a woman, and she called me a man,” Willoughby said in the interview. 

“She’s tweeted that out to 14 million followers.”

Willoughby said she had a “cut and dry” complaint against the writer.

“It is a hate crime, and it should be treated just as somebody calling a black person the N-word or an Asian person the P-word.” Willoughby said. 

Rowling responded on X, where she again misgendered Willoughby. 

“Some time ago, lawyers advised me that not only did I have a clearly winnable case against India Willoughby for defamation, but that India’s obsessive targeting of me over the past few years may meet the legal threshold for harassment,” Rowling wrote. 

“I ignored this advice because I couldn’t be bothered giving India the publicity he so clearly craves.”

“Nevertheless, we must all do our bit to combat hate, so India will be glad to know I’ve taken note of his homophobia, racism and humane stance on immigration.”

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices
NEXT STORY

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

Advertisement

Related Articles

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

Popular American burger chain Five Guys has come under fire on social media after a customer posted their bill, which came to nearly $40 AUD for a burger, small fries and drink.
Stampede Of Kangaroos Interrupts A Golfer's Game

Stampede Of Kangaroos Interrupts A Golfer's Game

On the tranquil fairways of Heritage Golf & Country Club near Melbourne, players enjoyed a few rounds of golf. The sun was shining, the birds were chirping, and out of nowhere, the kangaroos were hopping.
Feud Breaks Out Between Two Northern Sydney Acai Bowl Vendors Over Alleged Menu Copying

Feud Breaks Out Between Two Northern Sydney Acai Bowl Vendors Over Alleged Menu Copying

It’s the biggest rivalry to hit Sydney’s Northern beaches in days, maybe even weeks, with Blessed Bowls claiming that Mr Gelato has copied their acai menu.
Groom Stuns The Internet By Wearing Crocs At His Wedding

Groom Stuns The Internet By Wearing Crocs At His Wedding

A groom has left the internet stunned after showing up to his wedding ceremony wearing a peculiar choice of footwear.
Australia Offers Malaysia Support In Renewed Search For MH370

Australia Offers Malaysia Support In Renewed Search For MH370

Australia has said it is ready to assist the Malaysian Government in the renewed search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 on the 10-year anniversary of the aircraft's disappearance.