JK Rowling Reported To Police After Misgendering Trans Broadcaster

Willoughby, a trans woman, said in an interview on Wednesday that Harry Potter author JK Rowling had “definitely committed a crime”.

Willoughby, known for appearances on Celebrity Big Brother UK, said she had reported Rowling to Northumbria Police.

“I’m legally a woman. She knows I’m a woman, and she called me a man,” Willoughby said in the interview.

“She’s tweeted that out to 14 million followers.”

Willoughby said she had a “cut and dry” complaint against the writer.

“It is a hate crime, and it should be treated just as somebody calling a black person the N-word or an Asian person the P-word.” Willoughby said.

Rowling responded on X, where she again misgendered Willoughby.

“Some time ago, lawyers advised me that not only did I have a clearly winnable case against India Willoughby for defamation, but that India’s obsessive targeting of me over the past few years may meet the legal threshold for harassment,” Rowling wrote.

“I ignored this advice because I couldn’t be bothered giving India the publicity he so clearly craves.”

“Nevertheless, we must all do our bit to combat hate, so India will be glad to know I’ve taken note of his homophobia, racism and humane stance on immigration.”