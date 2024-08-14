The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Jimmy Fallon Mocks Raygun's Olympic Breakdance

Jimmy Fallon Mocks Raygun's Olympic Breakdance

Jimmy Fallon has mocked Australian breakdancer Raygun on his talk show.

Fallon was delivering his opening monologue, speaking about breakdancing making its Olympic debut.

"Breakdancing made its Olympic debut," Fallon said.

"And everyone's still talking about the competitor from Australia named Raygun."

"You have to wonder where Raygun is right now…"

As he finished speaking, actor and comedian Rachel Dratch appeared from behind the curtain, dressed in an Australian green and gold tracksuit.

She began 'dancing', mocking Raygun's performance at the Olympics, with Fallon joining in on the kangaroo hops.

Meanwhile, the breaking community wants the world to give Rachael Gunn - otherwise known as Raygun - a break as the Paris Olympics wrapped up.

But in a show of support on Sunday, the head judge of the breaking competition said 36-year-old university professor Gunn was just trying to be original.

And the breaking federation says they have offered mental health support in the wake of online criticism.

"Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table and representing your country or region," head judge Martin Gilian - known as MGbility - said at a press conference.

"This is exactly what Raygun was doing. She got inspired by her surroundings, which in this case, for example, was a kangaroo."

The breaking and hip-hop communities "definitely stand behind her," he added.

With AAP.

Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste
NEXT STORY

Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste

    Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste

    A man has admitted he left a dream European holiday after his mother-in-law used his toothpaste.
    Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lice Found In Passenger’s Hair

    Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lice Found In Passenger’s Hair

    An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York reportedly made an emergency landing in Phoenix after a passenger was found to be infested with lice.
    Influencer Under Fire For Using Poop As A Face Mask

    Influencer Under Fire For Using Poop As A Face Mask

    An influencer has gone viral after applying poo to her face to better her skin.
    Meth Disguised As Lollies Sent To 400 Auckland Families

    Meth Disguised As Lollies Sent To 400 Auckland Families

    Authorities in New Zealand are urging Kiwis not to eat a specific brand of lolly after drug-testing revealed a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine.
    Coca-Cola To Launch New Oreo Flavour And People Are Divided

    Coca-Cola To Launch New Oreo Flavour And People Are Divided

    Coca-Cola has divided its fans with a new flavour hitting the shelves: Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar.