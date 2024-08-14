Jimmy Fallon Mocks Raygun's Olympic Breakdance

Fallon was delivering his opening monologue, speaking about breakdancing making its Olympic debut.

"Breakdancing made its Olympic debut," Fallon said.

"And everyone's still talking about the competitor from Australia named Raygun."

"You have to wonder where Raygun is right now…"

As he finished speaking, actor and comedian Rachel Dratch appeared from behind the curtain, dressed in an Australian green and gold tracksuit.

She began 'dancing', mocking Raygun's performance at the Olympics, with Fallon joining in on the kangaroo hops.

Meanwhile, the breaking community wants the world to give Rachael Gunn - otherwise known as Raygun - a break as the Paris Olympics wrapped up.

But in a show of support on Sunday, the head judge of the breaking competition said 36-year-old university professor Gunn was just trying to be original.

And the breaking federation says they have offered mental health support in the wake of online criticism.

"Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table and representing your country or region," head judge Martin Gilian - known as MGbility - said at a press conference.

"This is exactly what Raygun was doing. She got inspired by her surroundings, which in this case, for example, was a kangaroo."

The breaking and hip-hop communities "definitely stand behind her," he added.

With AAP.