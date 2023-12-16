The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Jimmy Barnes Shares Smiling Update As He Recovers From Open-Heart Surgery

Jimmy Barnes Shares Smiling Update As He Recovers From Open-Heart Surgery

Legendary rocker Jimmy Barnes is up and walking after having emergency open heart surgery last week.

Barnes’ wife Jane shared a photo of Barnes, 67, smiling as he walked through hospital corridors.

“Day 3 post op we had a few walks up and down the hall way, 250m I’d say,” the post said.

“A tough & fragile day but here’s a big brave smile for us. Keep up the good work Jimmy.”

Barnes underwent surgery last week after a bacterial infection he had spread to his heart.

“Unfortunately, I got some bad news late yesterday... despite everyone’s best efforts, the bacterial infection I’ve been battling over the last fortnight has apparently now spread to my heart,” he said at the time.

“It’s infected an otherwise healthy valve that was replaced some years ago due to a congenital defect, so I’ll be getting open heart surgery over the next few hours to clear this infection and put in a clean valve.”

Barnes has postponed upcoming shows, with a promise to fans he would update them on future shows.

Image: X/Jimmy Barnes

Experts Reveal The Reason You Have Shoddy Sleep After Alcohol
NEXT STORY

Experts Reveal The Reason You Have Shoddy Sleep After Alcohol

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Experts Reveal The Reason You Have Shoddy Sleep After Alcohol

    Experts Reveal The Reason You Have Shoddy Sleep After Alcohol

    Experts have revealed the reason why a few alcoholic beverages before bedtime keeps you up at night.
    Luton Town Captain “Stable” After Suffering A Cardiac Arrest During Premier League Match

    Luton Town Captain “Stable” After Suffering A Cardiac Arrest During Premier League Match

    Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is “stable and currently undergoing further tests” after he collapsed during a Premier League match against Bournemouth.
    Aussie Andrew Ngai Becomes Excel World Champion

    Aussie Andrew Ngai Becomes Excel World Champion

    If you thought the world of numbers, decimal points and spreadsheets was dull, think again.
    New Zealand Overtakes Bali As Australia’s Favourite Holiday Destination

    New Zealand Overtakes Bali As Australia’s Favourite Holiday Destination

    A new survey from Tourism and Transport Forum Australia has found that Bali is no longer Australia’s preferred holiday spot, with New Zealand now the favourite Summer holiday destination.
    Survey Reveals That Cats Love Playing Fetch But Only With Certain People

    Survey Reveals That Cats Love Playing Fetch But Only With Certain People

    A survey of cat owners has revealed that 94% of furry felines will instinctively play fetch without needing to be taught or trained, and most prefer to set their own rules, such as only playing with specific people.