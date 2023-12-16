Jimmy Barnes Shares Smiling Update As He Recovers From Open-Heart Surgery

Barnes’ wife Jane shared a photo of Barnes, 67, smiling as he walked through hospital corridors.

“Day 3 post op we had a few walks up and down the hall way, 250m I’d say,” the post said.

“A tough & fragile day but here’s a big brave smile for us. Keep up the good work Jimmy.”

Barnes underwent surgery last week after a bacterial infection he had spread to his heart.

“Unfortunately, I got some bad news late yesterday... despite everyone’s best efforts, the bacterial infection I’ve been battling over the last fortnight has apparently now spread to my heart,” he said at the time.

“It’s infected an otherwise healthy valve that was replaced some years ago due to a congenital defect, so I’ll be getting open heart surgery over the next few hours to clear this infection and put in a clean valve.”

Barnes has postponed upcoming shows, with a promise to fans he would update them on future shows.

Image: X/Jimmy Barnes