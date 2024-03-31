Jimmy Barnes Returns To The Stage Following Open Heart Surgery

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes has shown fans his remarkable recovery from open heart surgery belting out beloved songs to the crowd in his first performance in months at the latest edition of Bluesfest.

The Scottish-born singer underwent the operation in December after a bacterial infection spread to his heart.

In a nod to his health issues, Barnes took the stage on Sunday evening to the strains of Resurrection Shuffle, a track he performed on Easter Saturday in 2013 when he opened for Bruce Springsteen at Hanging Rock in Victoria.

"It's good to be here," he said after starting his set with his mega-hit Working Class Man.

"It's good to be f***ing anywhere."

Barnes was joined by fellow Bluesfest performers including guitar ace Tommy Emmanuel for Brother of Mine and Josh Teskey for The Weight.