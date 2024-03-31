The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Jimmy Barnes Returns To The Stage Following Open Heart Surgery

Jimmy Barnes Returns To The Stage Following Open Heart Surgery

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes has shown fans his remarkable recovery from open heart surgery belting out beloved songs to the crowd in his first performance in months at the latest edition of Bluesfest. 

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes has shown fans his remarkable recovery from open heart surgery belting out beloved songs to the crowd in his first performance in months at the latest edition of Bluesfest.

The Scottish-born singer underwent the operation in December after a bacterial infection spread to his heart.

In a nod to his health issues, Barnes took the stage on Sunday evening to the strains of Resurrection Shuffle, a track he performed on Easter Saturday in 2013 when he opened for Bruce Springsteen at Hanging Rock in Victoria.

"It's good to be here," he said after starting his set with his mega-hit Working Class Man.

"It's good to be f***ing anywhere."

Barnes was joined by fellow Bluesfest performers including guitar ace Tommy Emmanuel for Brother of Mine and Josh Teskey for The Weight.

Beyoncé Fans Complain Vinyl Version Of ‘Cowboy Carter’ Is Missing Five Tracks
NEXT STORY

Beyoncé Fans Complain Vinyl Version Of ‘Cowboy Carter’ Is Missing Five Tracks

Advertisement

Related Articles

Beyoncé Fans Complain Vinyl Version Of ‘Cowboy Carter’ Is Missing Five Tracks

Beyoncé Fans Complain Vinyl Version Of ‘Cowboy Carter’ Is Missing Five Tracks

Beyoncé fans have been left confused after noticing the vinyl release of ‘Cowboy Carter’ is missing five tracks from the digital release.
Comedian Ramy Youssef Prays For Peace In Palestine During SNL Monologue

Comedian Ramy Youssef Prays For Peace In Palestine During SNL Monologue

Comedian Ramy Youssef has prayed for Palestine during a monologue on Saturday Night Live.
Leaked Photos Reportedly Behind Brisbane Lions' Bad Season Start

Leaked Photos Reportedly Behind Brisbane Lions' Bad Season Start

Leaked photos from a post-season trip have reportedly caused problems in the Brisbane Lions' dressing room, leading to the team's bad start to the season.
Australia’s Population Grew By 660,000 People In 2023

Australia’s Population Grew By 660,000 People In 2023

The Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Australia’s population grew by 660,000 people last year.
Mum Sings Taylor Swift While Undergoing Brain Surgery

Mum Sings Taylor Swift While Undergoing Brain Surgery

A mum conquered her fears by singing hit Taylor Swift songs whilst undergoing life-saving brain surgery.