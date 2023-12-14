The Project

Jimmy Barnes Making 'Good Progress' Following Urgent Open-Heart Surgery

Singer Jimmy Barnes is making good progress after being moved to an intensive care unit following open-heart surgery.

The 66-year-old underwent the procedure on Wednesday after a bacterial infection spread to his heart.

His wife Jane Barnes says he's doing well.

"Good progress today in ICU," she posted on social media.

The solo artist and Cold Chisel frontman had cancelled upcoming shows because of the health emergency - a development he described as "hugely frustrating".

Barnes has battled a series of health concerns in recent years and cancelled his summer tour in 2022 to undergo urgent back and hip surgery for severe pain.

On Wednesday, he revealed his latest surgery was needed to clear out a bacterial infection and replace an infected valve.

"Just a few weeks ago I was the fittest I've been in decades," the rock legend said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This has all happened very suddenly so it's going to take a few days to figure out what's going to be doable with my upcoming shows.

"I'm really sorry for all the inconvenience this will cause but please be patient while my team works hard to figure things out."

Fresh arrangements for his shows will be announced as soon as possible.

Scottish-born Barnes joined Adelaide-based Cold Chisel in the early 1970s and the band went on to release a string of hit albums.

He embarked on a successful solo career in 1983, with the band reuniting in 1997.

Barnes previously underwent open-heart surgery in 2007 to correct a congenital condition.

