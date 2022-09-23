The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

Bride-to-be, Kayley Stead, was left at the altar but decided to go ahead without the groom and party with her friends and family anyway.

27-year-old Bride-to-be, Kayley Stead, was left at the altar by her presumably now ex, Kalum Norton. But not one to get hung up on the little details, Kayley decided to go ahead without the groom and partied with her friends and family anyway.

Kayley said, “I can truly look back on it and smile because it will always remind me that I don’t need someone else’s love to be happy.” She added, “I’d always dreamed of dancing with my dad at my wedding.”

Kayley’s sister, Katie, called the groomsmen, who all agreed to attend and continue with the day as planned. Ok, not exactly as planned, but nothing went to waste. The photo booth was quickly rebranded from “Mr & Mrs” to “Kayley’s Shindig” and the first dance was shared with Kayley’s 71-year-old father, Brian, and her brothers.

And in perhaps the best adjustment to the tradition of the entire day, when presented with the wedding cake, rather than cut it, our no longer bride-to-be decided to punch the absolute frosting out of it.

Kayley’s friends have since set up a Gofundme to recover some of the money spent on the day. Everything was, of course of, non-refundable as the wedding videographer pointed out, “You’ve spent all this money, you’re not getting it back, all your guests are there.”

It’s not known if the couple had planned a honeymoon, but I get the feeling that Kayley would probably end up having the best solo adventure imaginable.

A Man Has Been Arrested After Police Recognise SpongeBob SquarePants Shorts Thief Wore During Robberies
NEXT STORY

A Man Has Been Arrested After Police Recognise SpongeBob SquarePants Shorts Thief Wore During Robberies

Advertisement

Related Articles

A Man Has Been Arrested After Police Recognise SpongeBob SquarePants Shorts Thief Wore During Robberies

A Man Has Been Arrested After Police Recognise SpongeBob SquarePants Shorts Thief Wore During Robberies

Police have arrested a serial burglar in the U.S. after wearing SpongeBob SquarePants clothing while breaking into apartments. 
Introducing JOMO: The Joy Of Missing Out Trend That Is On The Rise

Introducing JOMO: The Joy Of Missing Out Trend That Is On The Rise

We're all familiar with FOMO: the fear of missing out, but ever since covid JOMO: the Joy of Missing Out is the trend on the rise.
South Korean President Overheard Swearing About The U.S. In Big Rant

South Korean President Overheard Swearing About The U.S. In Big Rant

South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, has landed in hot water after a hot mic caught the world leader referring to the U.S. congress “f****rs”.
German Division Of Animal Activist Group Call For Men To Be Banned From Intimacy

German Division Of Animal Activist Group Call For Men To Be Banned From Intimacy

PETA's German division has called for meat-eating men to be banned from having sex.
Viewers Warned Over New Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer Series For Being Too Disturbing

Viewers Warned Over New Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer Series For Being Too Disturbing

Netflix users have been warned of disturbing scenes in the new Jeffrey Dahmer series, with many not even able to get through the first episode.