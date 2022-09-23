Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

27-year-old Bride-to-be, Kayley Stead, was left at the altar by her presumably now ex, Kalum Norton. But not one to get hung up on the little details, Kayley decided to go ahead without the groom and partied with her friends and family anyway.

Kayley said, “I can truly look back on it and smile because it will always remind me that I don’t need someone else’s love to be happy.” She added, “I’d always dreamed of dancing with my dad at my wedding.”

Kayley’s sister, Katie, called the groomsmen, who all agreed to attend and continue with the day as planned. Ok, not exactly as planned, but nothing went to waste. The photo booth was quickly rebranded from “Mr & Mrs” to “Kayley’s Shindig” and the first dance was shared with Kayley’s 71-year-old father, Brian, and her brothers.

And in perhaps the best adjustment to the tradition of the entire day, when presented with the wedding cake, rather than cut it, our no longer bride-to-be decided to punch the absolute frosting out of it.

Kayley’s friends have since set up a Gofundme to recover some of the money spent on the day. Everything was, of course of, non-refundable as the wedding videographer pointed out, “You’ve spent all this money, you’re not getting it back, all your guests are there.”

It’s not known if the couple had planned a honeymoon, but I get the feeling that Kayley would probably end up having the best solo adventure imaginable.