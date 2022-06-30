The Project

Jewellery Theft Dubbed The ‘Peaky Blinders Heist’ Went Down In Broad Daylight

First, the Mona Lisa gets caked; now, these guys steal from the fair. Art is not safe in 2022!

Four men in ‘Peaky Blinders’ style dress have robbed jewellery from a global art fair in the Netherlands, in full-blown view of bystanders and now, the internet. 

 

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ (I would also accept ‘Oceans Four’) heist took place at TEFAF, an art, antiques, and design fair held annually in Maastricht.  

 

The men were wearing flat caps, blazers, and ties, and they definitely meant business. Not only were their robbing outfits not subtle, but they also used a sledgehammer to smash up the display case in order to nab the jewellery.  

 

It’s unconfirmed whether they also walked in yelling, ‘we’re here to do a robbery’. 

 

They didn’t attempt to hide their faces at all, with the whole robbery filmed and now online.  

The thieves seem unfazed, despite being captured from two different angles. 

 

They did, however, keep one person trying to intervene at bay. One robber flashed what appears to be a pistol at them. 

 

The thieves hit the stand of British jeweller Symbolic & Chase, and there’s speculation that a 27 million euro ($41 million) collier was taken.  

 

Authorities have confirmed nothing, I guess they’ll find out when it’s up on Gumtree in the next few days. 

 

Police reported that two Belgian men had been arrested, but they have since been released and are not suspected of anything. 

 

All of the men are still at large, so they’ve probably taken their hats off.  

Each year, TEFAF showcases classic and contemporary art and jewellery from international dealers.  

 

Since the robbery on Tuesday, security has increased. At the risk of sounding controversial, I reckon that’s a pretty good idea. 

