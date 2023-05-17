The Project

Jetstar Implements New Check-In And Boarding Procedures To Reduce Delays After Admitting It Was Not "Up To Scratch"

Jetstar has made changes to their check-in procedures to help reduce delays after they admitted their airline wasn't up to standard.

At the moment, the check-in closes an hour before departure for flights on a Boeing 787 and 45 minutes before departures for passengers travelling on an A320 or A321 plane.

But from Tuesday, check-in will close 40 minutes before departure for domestic flights and 60 minutes before international flights and boarding gates will close 20 minutes before domestic and international flights instead of 15 minutes before.

"We know our performance hasn't been up to scratch, and we are working hard to boost punctuality and reliability," Jetstar COO Matt Franzi has said in a statement.

"To improve our performance, we're also recruiting more airport staff, cabin crew and engineering team members and making changes to our check-in bag drop and boarding times, to bring them in line with other low-cost carriers around the world.

"Everyone across the airline is committed to getting Jetstar to its best while delivering the lowers possible fares so our customers can fly to more places, more often."

