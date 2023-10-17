Jetstar Flight Delayed After Erratic Passenger Concerned Crew

As the flight that was headed for Melbourne was preparing for takeoff, the airline crew became concerned about the passenger's behaviour and called the Australian Federal Police.

A Jetstar spokesperson said, "our crew noticed a passenger behaving unusually and requested AFP attendance.

"The aircraft returned to the gate and the passenger chose not to fly. We now understand the customer was a nervous flier and was experiencing anxiety.

"We also understand the situation made some other people onboard feel uneasy and they also decided not to continue with their journey.

"As a result of this we had to delay the flight and apologise to customers for the inconvenience."

Talking to The Today Show, passenger Sharee Simpson said that it was a concerning experience, but the staff were "very open to answering everybody's questions."

"We were told the original reason [why] we were turned back was another passenger was not happy with their seat.

"Crew members tried to explain to them that they could change seats after we took off, but they insisted they want to leave the plane."

Passengers who chose to disembark the plane were offered refunds. No arrests were made.