Jesse Baird's Cousin Remembers 'One In A Million' Relative, As Police Continue Search For Missing Couple

Jesse Baird's Cousin Remembers 'One In A Million' Relative, As Police Continue Search For Missing Couple

The cousin of former Network 10 presenter Jesse Baird has honoured his relative in an emotional post, as police search for the bodies of Baird and his partner, Luke Davies.

Baird's cousin Austin posted a tribute n Instagram, remembering Baird as his "first ever best friend".

"Jesse, my first ever best friend, I am beyond devastated. I still can't believe it. Most of my favourite memories in life were me, Luke, Brendan and you riding motorbikes, skiing, boating and camping," he said.

"I'll never forget our chats, all the times we would hang out on the weekends and go away with family and friends.

"I told you things I'd never tell anyone I trusted you, I've laughed and cried in front of you!

"You were one in a million, you cared about everyone and left such an impact on every person you met!

"I'll love and remember you forever mate. It is an honour to be your cousin. Till we meet again."

The bodies of a young Sydney couple remain missing two days after police charged a man with their murder.

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon a police officer, handed himself in on Friday and was later charged with two counts of murder, following the disappearance of former 10 reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies, 29.

Lamarre-Condon did not make a bail application at Waverley Local Court and his matter was next set down for April 23 in Downing Centre Local Court.

Police are continuing to probe where the bodies of Baird and Davies could be located.

With AAP.

