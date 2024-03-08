Jesse Baird and Luke Davies honoured with moment of silence at AFL season-opener

A ground announcer at the game said Jesse would be "fondly remembered for his vibrant, fun-loving personality, his professionalism and his commitment to the next generation of young umpires."

"Most importantly, he'll be remembered for the great, caring person that he was," the announcer said.

Umpires and players stood in silence at the SCG, wearing black armbands out of respect.

"Jesse was a popular and respected member of our AFL umpiring family," the AFL said in a statement.

"Luke a lifelong Sydney Swans supporter."

Jesse began umpiring in 2011 in the Northern Football and Netball League (NFNL), and made his debut on the AFL umpiring list in 2020.

Jesse's AFL umpiring career spanned 62 AFL matches, including two finals.

Jesse and Luke were allegedly murdered by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon last month.