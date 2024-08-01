The Project

Jess Fox Wins Gold To Become The Greatest Canoe Slalom Athlete In Olympic History

With a gold medal win in the C1 canoe slalom, Jess Fox is now Australia's most decorated Olympian ever and the most successful canoe slalom athlete ever.

Her sixth individual medal surpasses the five individual medals won by Ian Thorpe, Leisel Jones, Shirley Strickland, Shane Gould, Anna Meares and Ariarne Titmus, who joined this group in Paris.

Fox is also the most successful athlete in Olympic canoe slalom history with six medals (ahead of Slovakian Michal Martikan on five). Fox was already the most successful woman.

Fox now owns three gold, a silver and two bronze from four Olympic campaigns after making her debut in London 2012.

Like her emphatic victory in Tokyo, when C1 was added to the program, Fox swept the field.

Germany's former world champion Elena Lilik set the pace, stopping the clock on her clean run at 103.54 seconds.

Second last on the course, Fox produced a sizzling run with a time of 101.06 seconds, including a two-second penalty for clipping a gate.

"I was just proud of that run ... I felt like I did my best today," Fox said.

"I can't wait to watch the video ... those kayak and canoe runs were runs that I was really proud of.

"I think it was the mental state that I was in, how calm I felt despite the pressure, despite the expectation, despite the time that Elena Lilik had put down, which was two seconds faster than the semi-final time, which was already quite fast.

"To be able to stay composed is the coolest feeling as an athlete - when you've worked so hard at training, to be able to pull it off when it matters.

"That's what we all work towards for that one day every four years."

With AAP.

