Jerry Seinfeld Says Movie Industry Is “Dead”

The comedy legend told G2 about making his new film ‘Unfrosted’, but said filmmakers had “no idea” the industry was already dead.

“They’re so dead serious! They don’t have any idea that the movie business is over. They have no idea,” he said.

“But film doesn’t occupy the pinnacle in the social, cultural hierarchy that it did for most of our lives.”

Seinfeld added he believes “confusion” and “disorientation” has “replaced the movie industry”.

Everyone I know in show business, every day, is going, ‘What’s going on? How do you do this? What are we supposed to do now?’” he said.

“When a movie came out, if it was good, we all went to see it. We all discussed it,” he continued.

“We quoted lines and scenes we liked. Now we’re walking through a fire hose of water, just trying to see.”