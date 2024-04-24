The Project

Jerry Seinfeld Says Movie Industry Is “Dead”

Jerry Seinfeld has said the “movie business is over” and has been “replaced”.

The comedy legend told G2 about making his new film ‘Unfrosted’, but said filmmakers had “no idea” the industry was already dead.

“They’re so dead serious! They don’t have any idea that the movie business is over. They have no idea,” he said.

“But film doesn’t occupy the pinnacle in the social, cultural hierarchy that it did for most of our lives.”

Seinfeld added he believes “confusion” and “disorientation” has “replaced the movie industry”.

Everyone I know in show business, every day, is going, ‘What’s going on? How do you do this? What are we supposed to do now?’” he said.

“When a movie came out, if it was good, we all went to see it. We all discussed it,” he continued.

“We quoted lines and scenes we liked. Now we’re walking through a fire hose of water, just trying to see.”

    Footage of a Polish pilot proposing to his flight attendant girlfriend aboard a flight to Krakow has gone viral.
    Prospective tenants were met with a warning when inspecting a property in Brisbane, detailing the owner's "cheap" behaviour and urging them to run from the "cockroach infested" home.
    The Italian region of Milan has proposed a new law that brings everything we know about Italian culture into question; banning gelato and pizza after midnight.
    Wine connoisseur Tom Gilbey tasted 25 different glasses of wine during the London Marathon, raising over £14,000 ($AU 26,700) for charity.
    Every single Cybertruck has been recalled by Tesla due to an issue with the accelerator pedal.