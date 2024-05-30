Jerry Seinfeld Says He Misses 'Dominant Masculinity'

Speaking on the podcast Honestly with Bari Weiss, Seinfeld covered a range of topics from his recent visit to Israel, to cultural hierarchy and his latest film about Pop-Tarts.

Seinfeld's film, Unfrosted, tells the fictionalized story of the creation of Pop-tarts, and is set in the 1960s.

During the interview, Weiss told the comedian that she felt the film presented "a sense of like one conversation. Like a common culture."

Seinfeld agreed with Weiss' interpretation, adding, "There’s another element there that I think is the key element, and that is an agreed-upon hierarchy, which I think is absolutely vaporized in today's moment."

"We have no sense of hierarchy. And as humans, we don't feel comfortable like that. So, that is part of what makes that moment attractive, looking back," he said before asking "As a man—can I say that?"

The comedian went on to say, "I always wanted to be a real man. I never made it."

"But I really thought when I was in that era—it was JFK, it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell—that's a real man. I want to be like that someday. But I never really grew up. I mean, you don't want to grow up, as a comedian, because it's a childish pursuit."

"But I miss a dominant masculinity. Yeah, I get the toxic thing, I get it. But still, I like a real man."

Seinfeld also spoke to Weiss about his visit to Israel in December of last year, causing the comedian to become emotional and describing the visit as one of "the most powerful experience of my life."

Weiss asked Seinfeld about becoming a "politicized" figure, referring to his recent comedy shows interrupted by pro-Palestine protestors and student walkouts of his commencement speech at Duke University.

Seinfeld described the situation as "so dumb," adding that he loves that young people are trying to get engaged with politics, but "we have to just correct their aim a little bit."

"They don't seem to understand that, as comedians, we really don't control anything."