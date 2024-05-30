The Project

Jerry Seinfeld Says He Misses 'Dominant Masculinity'

Jerry Seinfeld has said he misses "dominant masculinity" in a new interview, saying he "always wanted to be a real man" but never made it.

Speaking on the podcast Honestly with Bari Weiss, Seinfeld covered a range of topics from his recent visit to Israel, to cultural hierarchy and his latest film about Pop-Tarts. 

Seinfeld's film, Unfrosted, tells the fictionalized story of the creation of Pop-tarts, and is set in the 1960s. 

During the interview, Weiss told the comedian that she felt the film presented "a sense of like one conversation. Like a common culture."

Seinfeld agreed with Weiss' interpretation, adding, "There’s another element there that I think is the key element, and that is an agreed-upon hierarchy, which I think is absolutely vaporized in today's moment."

"We have no sense of hierarchy. And as humans, we don't feel comfortable like that. So, that is part of what makes that moment attractive, looking back," he said before asking "As a man—can I say that?"

The comedian went on to say, "I always wanted to be a real man. I never made it." 

"But I really thought when I was in that era—it was JFK, it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell—that's a real man. I want to be like that someday. But I never really grew up. I mean, you don't want to grow up, as a comedian, because it's a childish pursuit." 

"But I miss a dominant masculinity. Yeah, I get the toxic thing, I get it. But still, I like a real man."

Seinfeld also spoke to Weiss about his visit to Israel in December of last year, causing the comedian to become emotional and describing the visit as one of "the most powerful experience of my life."

Weiss asked Seinfeld about becoming a "politicized" figure, referring to his recent comedy shows interrupted by pro-Palestine protestors and student walkouts of his commencement speech at Duke University. 

Seinfeld described the situation as "so dumb," adding that he loves that young people are trying to get engaged with politics, but "we have to just correct their aim a little bit." 

"They don't seem to understand that, as comedians, we really don't control anything."

Financially-Stricken Melbourne Rebels To Be Axed From Super Rugby Pacific Competition

The Melbourne Rebels have been cut from the Super Rugby Pacific competition, with Rugby Australia (RA) deeming a private consortium's rescue plan had an "unacceptable level of risk".
Cate Blanchett Mocked For Saying She's 'Middle Class'

Aussie actress Cate Blanchett is being mocked for declaring she is "middle class".
Israel Denies Second Strike On Tent Camp Near Rafah

Israel's military has denied striking a tent camp west of the city of Rafah after Gaza health authorities said Israeli tank shelling had killed at least 21 people there, in what Israel has designated an evacuation zone.
Closing Arguments Made In Donald Trump’s Hush Money Trial

The final day of arguments in Donald Trump’s hush money trial had all the trappings of a Hollywood movie: angry supporters, furious protestors, the judge clashing with the defence, and even a cameo from Robert De Niro.
Statement From Coles Regarding Price Drops

