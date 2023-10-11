Jerry Seinfeld Hints At Return Of One Of The Greatest Sitcoms Of All Time

At Boston’s Wang Theatre, an audience member asked if Jerry had liked Seinfeld’s divisive finale, which prompted the actor to hint that there could be a re-envisioned finale currently underway.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it because it is a secret,” he said.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK, but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet.

“And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see, we’ll see.”

According to Variety, the Seinfeld reunion could be linked with the next season of sitcom, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The finale of the popular 90s sitcom received a lot of criticism at the time. During a 2017 interview at the New Yorker festival, Jerry said that he sometimes thought that they “shouldn’t have even done it.”

Jerry believes that comedy should be “small and cheap and quick.”

In 2014, Co-creator of the show, Larry David, said that he understood that people hated the finale because audiences tend to have an expectation of what a finale should entail.

“I think the thing about finales is everybody writes their own finale in their head, whereas if they just tune in during the week to a normal show, they’re surprised by what’s going on. They haven’t written it beforehand, they don’t know what the show is.

“But for a finale, they go, ‘Oh, well this should happen to George, and Jerry and Elaine should get together’, and all that. They’ve already written it and often they’re disappointed, because it’s not what they wrote.”