Jerry Seinfeld Announces Australian Comedy Tour Dates

Jerry Seinfeld is slated to grace the stages of Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne in June 2024. This seasoned comedian, who last graced Australian audiences in 2017, expressed his enthusiasm for bringing his new act to the Land Down Under.

Seinfeld shared in a statement, "I have loved Australia since my first tour there in 1998, and I cannot wait to come back to visit some of the greatest comedy fans in the world."

We can see the local gear already; "What's the deal with Vegemite? It's too salty! The ocean called; they want their salt back!"

Jerry Seinfeld has been a stalwart in the world of stand-up comedy for over four decades. In a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, he once revealed that he chose a career in comedy because it appeared simpler and more enjoyable than traditional work.

He humorously noted, "It turned out to be much harder than work, and not easy at all," he added. "But you still don't have to ever really grow up, and that's the best thing of all."

In 1989, he joined forces with Larry David to create the iconic sitcom, "Seinfeld," which went on to become the most successful comedy series in television history, running for an impressive nine seasons.

In recent years, Jerry Seinfeld has garnered acclaim for his Netflix series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," and for several comedy specials, including "Jerry Before Seinfeld" and "23 Hours to Kill."

Seinfeld has also written and directed a yet-to-be-released film titled "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story."

The film, set in 1963 Michigan, revolves around two rival cereal companies engaged in a race to create a pastry that will revolutionise breakfast.

A movie about pop-tarts? There's the proof he never really grew up.

Adding to the excitement, the cast of "Unfrosted" includes stars like Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, and James Marsden.

For those eager to secure a seat for Seinfeld's performances in Australia, tickets will be available for purchase next week.

Telstra Plus members can participate in a pre-sale starting on Tuesday, November 14, at 12 noon (local time), while the general public can secure tickets from Friday, November 17, at 12 noon (local time) through www.tegdainty.com.