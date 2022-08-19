The Project

Jeremy Clarkson Tells Students To Not Be Disappointed With Their Exam Results In Annual Tweet

It's exam results day in the U.K., and TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has again reassured many students that they shouldn't worry about their results.

It's become an annual tradition for Clarkson, dropping the same A-level (ATAR) tweet every year since 2014.  

  

  

  

This year, the former Top Gear presenter showed off quite an impressive boat this time, tweeting: "Don't worry if your A level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us, and I'm currently holidaying on this boat."

  

  

Clarkson has divided opinion once again with his A-level tweet, with some on Twitter making fun of his annual tweet.  

  

  

  

There were some, however who have applauded Clarkson for continuing the trend, noting how stressful and disappointing it can be for some students to receive their results.  

  

"To everyone coming in to make the same tired jokes as every year: who does this tweet hurt? Because I can tell you it's probably quite comforting to a 17/18-year-old who's just found out they haven't got into their dream university," one said.  

