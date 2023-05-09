Jenny Craig Folds Days After Reassuring Australian Customers U.S. Closure Would Not Affect Them

Jenny Craig has called in administrators for its Australian and New Zealand operations, days after reassuring customers the closure of its U.S. arm would not affect them.

This comes shortly after the U.S. operations declared bankruptcy.

FTI Consulting's Vaughn Strawbridge, Kate Warwick and Joseph Hansell were appointed voluntary administrators.

"It is unfortunate where an overseas parent company enters bankruptcy and impacts the local business, in particular, where they are operated independently to each other," Strawbridge said in a statement.

"We are working with the Australian and New Zealand leadership team to trade the businesses with a view to attracting new capital to restructure the Australian and New Zealand companies."

"Interest has already been received, and we will be working with those parties and stakeholders of the business to secure the ongoing business and provide clarity to its loyal and committed staff and customers as soon as possible."