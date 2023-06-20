Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Ben Affleck In Father’s Day Tribute Post

“Daddy Appreciation Post,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day, Papa.”

“And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

In the Instagram post, she also added a video of her speaking in an interview about what kind of father Affleck is.

“He’s an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is, honestly, the best dad I have ever seen,” she said in the video.

“He’s so involved. You know, he teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes.

“He’s just so in tune. He’s such a brilliant guy, anyway. He’s so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it, and he’s present. That’s all you can ask for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day, and that’s who he is.”

However, many thought it was weird that JLo hadn’t posted about her children’s father, Marc Anthony. They also pointed out that there are no pictures of Affleck with his children anywhere.

“Where are pics of him with the kids? I love her, but this post is strange to me,” one person wrote.

“And yet not one picture with his children,” someone else commented.

“Marc Anthony made you mom, and it’s the father of your children. So why you don’t give the man credit for that too?” another commented.

Many people were quick to defend the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer, saying that she doesn’t need to post pictures of the children on such a huge platform.

“Everyone needs to shut up on this thread. She’s posting about her husband and how he’s a great father. She doesn’t need to show the kids. Y’all posting your kids WAY too much,” one person wrote.

“This comment section did NOT pass the vibe check!” another commented.

“Let’s not be miserable on the internet for a change? Happy for you, JLo. Grateful for good fathers.”