Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Aka 'Bennifer' Have Tied The Knot

It’s official! Bennifer is married! On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave love another chance and finally tied the knot - twenty years after their first attempt.

Lopez, who is now referring to herself as ‘Mrs Jennifer Lyn Affleck’, confirmed the news in a personal newsletter that she sent out to her adoring fans detailing their low-key and hush-hush wedding in none other than Vegas. 

Both Affleck and Lopez each have their own long list of romantic endeavours, and both have had the enormous and luxurious weddings to other people, so they decided to change gears for their own union.

Lopez explained that that they ‘stood in line for a license with four other couples’.

Can we please spare a moment for those other couples who thought their own wedding would be the most interesting thing about that day, only to be trumped in line by JLo? Brutal.

Lopez and Affleck’s fame could only reach so far with this surprise wedding because they wanted Elvis to marry them, but no Elvis impersonators were on the shift. Call ahead next time, guys.

Their witnesses were their respective children who looked on as they ‘gave one another the rings [they’ll] wear for the rest of [their] lives’.

Lopez’s newsletter gave hope to those reminiscing about old flames as she stated, ‘Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning and at the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.

Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things - and worth waiting for.’

So after twenty years, and countless misfires of love between them, Bennifer is back together. Lopez herself is quoted perfectly by saying, “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Unfortunately that second chance did not apply to the Elvis impersonator who missed the most important shift of his career. 

God speed, Bennifer!

