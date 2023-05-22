Jennifer Lawrence Wears Stunning Dress In Cannes, Pairs It With, Also Stunning, Flip-Flips

Jennifer Lawrence is an outstanding actor, and in exciting news for her, she has made a movie about the plight of Afghani women following the Taliban’s return to power, and it has just premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

It’s all very impressive stuff, and that should really be what the media is talking about, but for some reason, there’s an even bigger story in all of this: the fact that she wore flip-flops on the red carpet.

You see, there is an unwritten rule at this festival that women are meant to wear high heels, which sounds pretty old-fashioned because it is.

But, the movie star decided to buck this trend by wearing a pair of comfortable flip-flops with her flowing red dress, which could really be a breakthrough for the footwear and help normalise its presence amongst high society.

Usually, flip-flops only come out when people are at the beach or when you need to kill a spider, but Lawrence has brought them into the world of high fashion by pairing them with her Dior outfit.

This might very well be a liberating moment for women all over the world because instead of having to cram their feet into very impractical heels at their next film premiere (which they’ll just end up carrying home in their purse at the end of the night as they make their way barefoot back to the taxi rank), they can simply pop on a pair of Havaianas that they purchased for 50 Baht in Phuket back in 2012.

Of course, what would be really liberating for women, particularly the ones in Afghanistan, would be if they weren’t living under the oppressive rule of the Taliban, which is exactly what Lawrence’s new movie is about and should really be the thing that the media is discussing.

In the new documentary entitled Bread and Roses, which was produced by Lawrence’s production company Excellent Cadaver, the lives of three women living under the Taliban are explored.

It’s obviously a really important and timely documentary and highlights how powerful cinema can be in bringing these stories to a wider audience.

“This film has a message from women in Afghanistan, a soft message: please be their voice who are voiceless under Taliban dictatorship,” Director Sahra Mani told The Guardian at the Cannes premiere.

So, go check out the movie, and feel free to wear your flip-flops in the cinema.