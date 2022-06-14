The Project

Jennifer Anniston Says Social Media Stars Are “Famous For Doing Nothing” And Are Affecting Actor’s Work

Jennifer Aniston slammed Paris Hilton and other ‘social stars’ in an interview with Variety, saying they are becoming popular for “doing nothing”.

Actor Jennifer Aniston has slammed ‘social stars’, stating that they are famous for doing nothing and ‘almost dilutes’ actors’ jobs. 

Speaking to Variety, the Friends star said:

 “I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different… more streaming services, more people.”

“The internet has really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean, see Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those,” 

“You’re famous from TikTok. You’re famous from YouTube. You’re famous from Instagram. It’s sort of almost like it’s diluting our actor’s job,” lamented the actress.

However, the star’s perspective was discussed on Twitter, with many people saying they just can’t agree with her point. 

Twitter user, Allie (@g0ldcage) highlighted how social media is just another tool to get auditions and get noticed, the same way stars in the 90s attended parties for press, and auditions. 

https://twitter.com/g0ldcage/status/1536230044191707136 

Others were less polite, calling Aniston a “nepotism baby” stating that she had a leg up as her father was an actor.

https://twitter.com/SloaneBueller/status/1536229631979884544 

