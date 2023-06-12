Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Frustration With Ageist Compliment That She Hates

Speaking to British Vogue, she said that the phrase, “You look great for your age” should just be “you look great - period.”

“That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age…’ I don’t even understand what it means,” she explained to the publication.

“I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s,” she explained. “I feel better in mind, body and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better.”

She also revealed to InStyle that she had felt pressure to participate in strenuous workouts, which ceased after she injured herself.

“It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout.

“Not only do you stress your body, you burn out - who wants to do that at all?

“My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side - I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive.

“When you’re in a mindset of, ‘I need to do 45 minutes of cardio, or I won’t get a good workout,’ it’s daunting.

“I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body.”

She then explained that her physical therapist even went to the extent of covering a Barbie doll in Kinesio tape to demonstrate how many injuries the star has had in the last 15 years.

She has since turned to low-impact home workouts, using a program called Pvolve to maintain her strength and fitness in a sustainable way.

“My girlfriend, who I hadn’t seen since the pandemic, had completely transformed her body. Her body was beautiful, but she also said her energy was like it had never been before.”