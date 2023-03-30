The Project

Jennifer Aniston Says "A Whole Generation" Of People Find ‘Friends’ "Offensive"

Friends superstar Jennifer Aniston believes some scenes on the hit series should have been "thought through" a bit more.

Comedy around the world is ever-changing, and Friends superstar Jennifer Aniston believes the hit series wouldn't be deemed prime-time appropriate today.

Speaking to AFP while promoting her new film, Aniston said she wishes we could laugh at ourselves a little more.

"There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive," the Friends star said.

"There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through, but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now," Aniston added.

"Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.

"You could joke about a bigot and have a laugh. That was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were, and now we're not allowed to do that."

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 and has been criticised in recent times for its lack of diversity.

Aniston believes, however, the world would be a much sadder place without a bit of a laugh.

"Everybody needs funny! The world needs humour! We can't take ourselves too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided," she said.

