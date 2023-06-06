The Project

Jennifer Aniston Praised By Fans For Debuting Grey Hair

Jennifer Aniston is entering her grey hair era, and people are losing their minds.

Many fans have obsessed over the modern-day icon that is Jennifer Aniston, and many are no strangers to her hair.

Everyone in the 90s wanted a Rachel haircut, and now, we may be on the verge of a new trend.

Posting to Instagram, the Friends star promoted a new hair care product, but instead of focusing on the shampoo, many fans couldn’t look past the new hair-do.

Aniston showed off her natural grey hair, sending fans into delirium.

 
“Well done for allowing grey to come through - refreshing,” one fan praised.

“Absolutely love the colour and style! So cute!” said another.

A third enthused: “I hope she stays natural – it’s much more attractive.”

