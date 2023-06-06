Jennifer Aniston Praised By Fans For Debuting Grey Hair

Many fans have obsessed over the modern-day icon that is Jennifer Aniston, and many are no strangers to her hair.

Everyone in the 90s wanted a Rachel haircut, and now, we may be on the verge of a new trend.

Posting to Instagram, the Friends star promoted a new hair care product, but instead of focusing on the shampoo, many fans couldn’t look past the new hair-do.

Aniston showed off her natural grey hair, sending fans into delirium.

“Well done for allowing grey to come through - refreshing,” one fan praised.

“Absolutely love the colour and style! So cute!” said another.

A third enthused: “I hope she stays natural – it’s much more attractive.”