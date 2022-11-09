The Project

Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Making Peace With A Child-Free Life

Actor Jennifer Aniston has revealed she tried in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) several years ago, referencing how she wished someone had urged her to freeze her eggs.

The 53-year-old actor has been the subject of media pressure for decades, with many speculating about her relationships and whether she will or won't decide to have children.

In an interview with Allure magazine, Aniston spoke about a period in her late 30s and 40s that she described as being difficult. 

Aniston described a time that had previously been unknown to the public, when she had been actively trying to get pregnant. 

"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she said. 

"All the years and years and years of speculation … It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed." 

"I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore," she said.

 

