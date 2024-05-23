Jealous Monkey Goes On Drunken Rampage In Russia

According to Russian outlet Knife Media, Garik, a monkey from the village of Myliki, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia, escaped after his owner’s husband let him out of his cage.

Garik apparently drank from an open whiskey bottle before running outside, where he proceeded to attack five people, including a pregnant woman.

Russian news outlet Fontanka reported that Garik picked tulips to eat the buds, as well as dining on cookies and an apple.

Garik was reportedly so strong that it took three men to restrain the drunken primate, luring him in with sugar cookies.

Knife Media reported that the mean drunk was examined by vets for any sign of disease, who only reported a strong stench of alcohol.

Everyone Garik attacked received a rabies injection, including a local journalist who was bit on the lip and required stitches.

Garik’s poor behaviour apparently started two years ago when his owner got married, causing him to become jealous and aggressive of his owner's new husband.

The monkey will now live at a zoo as his owner cannot control him.