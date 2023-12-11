JB Hi-Fi Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Selling 'Worthless' Extended Warranties

The lawsuit, being led by law firm Maurice Blackburn, alleges that JB Hi-Fi ripped off customers by selling ‘worthless’ extended warranties from 2011.

The class action is seeking refunds for customers who purchased the policies, which they allege are of little or no value.

It’s being argued that customers already had the same rights as the extended warranty that was purchased, as manufacturers tend to give them extended warranties under Australian Consumer Laws.

Customers do not need to sign up for the class action as they will automatically be part of the group.

Anyone who purchased an extended warranty from JB Hi-Fi between January 1, 2011, and November 29, 2023, could be given compensation.