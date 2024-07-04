The Project

Jason Mraz Begged Friends To Stop Voting For Him To Win TV Competition So He Could See His Cat

Jason Mraz revealed that he asked his friends to stop voting for him on the US iteration of Dancing With the Stars so he could return home to his cat.

The I’m Yours singer discussed his run on season 32 of DWTS during an appearance on actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast, Dinner’s On Me

“Two or three weeks in, I realized I’m probably going to be here the whole time, and I’m terrified, and I have to cancel all my plans for the entire rest of the year, and I’m missing my cat terribly,” Mraz said of his time on the show last year. 

“And I start telling my friends, ‘Stop voting for me.’ ‘Cause the only way I can get off this show is if I don’t get enough votes.”

Mraz even went as far as to tell the show's producers that he wanted to go home. 

Despite his desire to leave, Mraz stayed on the show until the end, placing second behind actress Xochitl Gomez.

“Having made it all the way to the very end, made it to the buzzer, I look back and laugh and think, well, ‘Maybe if I’d actually given a sh*t,’” Mraz said. 

“I would do it all over again if I could, and I would try really hard.”

