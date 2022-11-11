The Project

Jason Momoa Strips Down To Just His Malo On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Aquaman and Game of Thrones Star Jason Momoa bared all on Jimmy Kimmel Live, stating he doesn’t actually like wearing clothes anymore.

Jason Momoa, 43, stripped down in the middle of his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wearing nothing but his traditional Hawaiian malo.

“I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” Momoa told Kimmel, 54, on the show’s latest episode, referencing a recent Instagram post.

“I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time,” the actor continued, referring to his malo, explaining that he began wearing the underwear-like garment while filming his Apple TV+ series, Chief of War.

“It’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role and I like to get into character and so I was tanning my white arse,” he added.

Kimmel chimed in, asking, “Are you wearing this under your clothes right now?” to which Momoa responded, “Of course.”

The former Game of Thrones star, who was wearing his costume from the upcoming Netflix film Slumberland, began taking it all off.

He stood up while the studio audience cheered and left little to the imagination as he removed the purple satin pyjama set and turned his backside to face the crowd.

“Let me tell you, I never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now,” Kimmel quipped.

