The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Jason Momoa Backs The Yes Vote In Powerful Instagram Post

Jason Momoa Backs The Yes Vote In Powerful Instagram Post

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has divided his followers after he reposted a video supporting the Voice to Parliament.

The Aquaman actor shared a video, originally posted by New Zealand director Taika Waititi, that was made by Aussie filmmaker Nash Edgerton and features Indigenous rapper and writer Adam Briggs. Briggs stars alongside comedians Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst.

"#yes23 is a referendum taking place in Australia on October 14,” the caption reads.

"The aim is to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people a voice in parliament so they can weigh in on issues that affect their lives.

"Simple as that. How do I know this? I Googled it. But many Australians are confused or freaked out about what it means.

"Don’t be! It’s a good thing! Just do good things! Also Google it ya lazy mongrels."

But some of his Aussie fans were not impressed by his endorsement of the Yes vote, with many asking him to “stay out of Australian politics.”

Many were quick to give the Game of Thrones actor praise for sharing the video.

"Thank you. The Uluru Statement was the result of consultation with Aboriginal people all over Australia. They asked to be heard. It’s so very simple."

"Thank you for sharing [Jason Momoa], as a proud Indigenous man I believe a YES vote will keep the conversation going in our country and hopefully moving towards a bright and inclusive future for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people."

On October 14, Australians will vote either Yes or No to the following question: Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander voice?

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria After She Claimed Her Family Was "Working Class"
NEXT STORY

David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria After She Claimed Her Family Was "Working Class"

Advertisement

Related Articles

David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria After She Claimed Her Family Was "Working Class"

David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria After She Claimed Her Family Was "Working Class"

In an awkward, on-screen moment, David Beckham calls out his wife Victoria Beckham, after she claimed her family was "working class" when she was growing up.
Elon Musk Under Investigation Over His Takeover Of X, Formerly Twitter

Elon Musk Under Investigation Over His Takeover Of X, Formerly Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over his purchase of social media giant Twitter, now called X.
Billie Eilish's Journey Celebrated In New Comic Book

Billie Eilish's Journey Celebrated In New Comic Book

She is only 21 but Billie Eilish already has a comic book published about her life, highlighting her journey from young dancer to Oscar-winning songwriter.
PM Anthony Albanese Says Voice To Parliament Will Unite Country And Save Money

PM Anthony Albanese Says Voice To Parliament Will Unite Country And Save Money

The powers of any voice to parliament in the constitution can be limited by Australian legislation and lawmakers will remain supreme, one of the nation's eminent legal minds says. 
Crocs Unveil New Cowboy Boot To Celebrate 'Croctober'

Crocs Unveil New Cowboy Boot To Celebrate 'Croctober'

Crocs have unveiled a shoe to cater to all your boot-scootin' needs: Crocs Cowboy Boots.