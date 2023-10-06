Jason Momoa Backs The Yes Vote In Powerful Instagram Post

The Aquaman actor shared a video, originally posted by New Zealand director Taika Waititi, that was made by Aussie filmmaker Nash Edgerton and features Indigenous rapper and writer Adam Briggs. Briggs stars alongside comedians Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst.

"#yes23 is a referendum taking place in Australia on October 14,” the caption reads.

"The aim is to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people a voice in parliament so they can weigh in on issues that affect their lives.

"Simple as that. How do I know this? I Googled it. But many Australians are confused or freaked out about what it means.

"Don’t be! It’s a good thing! Just do good things! Also Google it ya lazy mongrels."

But some of his Aussie fans were not impressed by his endorsement of the Yes vote, with many asking him to “stay out of Australian politics.”

Many were quick to give the Game of Thrones actor praise for sharing the video.

"Thank you. The Uluru Statement was the result of consultation with Aboriginal people all over Australia. They asked to be heard. It’s so very simple."

"Thank you for sharing [Jason Momoa], as a proud Indigenous man I believe a YES vote will keep the conversation going in our country and hopefully moving towards a bright and inclusive future for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people."

On October 14, Australians will vote either Yes or No to the following question: Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander voice?