Japanese Zoo Uses Man in Bear Suit To Practice Safety Drill

When running a zoo you need to be prepared for anything; the flamingos could stage a coup, the bonobos could be running an underground counterfeit Pokémon card ring, and the butterflies could all form a human made out of butterflies and run for local mayor.

Hitachi City Kamine Zoo in Hitachi City, Ibaraki Prefecture, might not be prepared for a butterfly Mayor, but they are prepared for one catastrophic situation, bear escape!

They ran through the safety drill for a bear escape recently with one lucky staff member dressed in a bear costume. This was an effort to simulate a potential Asian Black Bear escape after an earthquake.

They set up multiple nets to block the bear’s path, and I assume multiple delicious pots of honey or picnic baskets to entice the escaped grizzly.

The man in the bear suit wandered around the zoo in a very non-menacing way, trying his best to mimic a bear's behaviour.

But I assume in the real-world scenario the bear wouldn’t spend most of the time adjusting his giant comical head and walking on two feet.

Eventually, the zoo staff did capture the man in the bear suit, by blocking him with trucks and administering a fake tranquillizer. The man in the suit fell to the ground and to make sure he had no shred of dignity left they poked him with a stick.

The whole drill was a success and now Hitachi City Kamine Zoo is hopefully prepared for a bear escape, or at the very least if a crazy man in a bear costume breaks into the zoo.