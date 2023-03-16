Japanese YouTube Star Fired From Parliament For Not Showing Up To Work Since Being Elected

Now for most YouTubers, demonetisation is the primary concern around ramifications for breaching rules.

Not for Yoshikazu Higashitani, who not only stands accused of not showing up for work once since he was elected to office last year, he also claims that he may be arrested if he returns to Japan from his current home in Dubai.

The 51-year-old former businessman and YouTuber reportedly faces questioning by Japanese police over alleged defamation.

And so Japan’s Upper House decided to part ways with Higashitani, not over pending legal matters and fear of returning to the country where he’s a minister, and not even for clickbait thumbnails apparently. Just for not coming to work.

His expulsion is the first in over seven decades in Japan.

