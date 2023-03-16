The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Japanese YouTube Star Fired From Parliament For Not Showing Up To Work Since Being Elected

Japanese YouTube Star Fired From Parliament For Not Showing Up To Work Since Being Elected

A Japanese YouTuber has been expelled as a minister from parliament amid claims he hasn’t shown up for work since he was elected in 2022.

Now for most YouTubers, demonetisation is the primary concern around ramifications for breaching rules.

Not for Yoshikazu Higashitani, who not only stands accused of not showing up for work once since he was elected to office last year, he also claims that he may be arrested if he returns to Japan from his current home in Dubai.

The 51-year-old former businessman and YouTuber reportedly faces questioning by Japanese police over alleged defamation.

And so Japan’s Upper House decided to part ways with Higashitani, not over pending legal matters and fear of returning to the country where he’s a minister, and not even for clickbait thumbnails apparently. Just for not coming to work.

His expulsion is the first in over seven decades in Japan.

Image: Getty & Instagram @gaasyy_ch

Drivers Now Face Heavy New Fines For Parking In Electric Vehicle-Only Charging Spots
NEXT STORY

Drivers Now Face Heavy New Fines For Parking In Electric Vehicle-Only Charging Spots

Advertisement

Related Articles

Drivers Now Face Heavy New Fines For Parking In Electric Vehicle-Only Charging Spots

Drivers Now Face Heavy New Fines For Parking In Electric Vehicle-Only Charging Spots

This is why I leave my car at home.
French Bulldog Overtakes The Labrador Retriever As The Most Popular Dog Breed In 2022

French Bulldog Overtakes The Labrador Retriever As The Most Popular Dog Breed In 2022

For the first time in 31 years, the Labrador retriever is no longer the most popular dog breed in the U.S.
A UK Judge Has Ruled That The F-Word Is Okay To Use In The Workplace Because It Has Lost Its Shock Value

A UK Judge Has Ruled That The F-Word Is Okay To Use In The Workplace Because It Has Lost Its Shock Value

A UK employment court has ruled that it is okay to swear at work.
Younger Drivers Are Giving Thumbs Down Instead Of A Road Rage-Induced Middle Finger

Younger Drivers Are Giving Thumbs Down Instead Of A Road Rage-Induced Middle Finger

Gen Z and younger millennials aren’t giving the middle finger to express their road rage, instead, they’re giving other drivers the thumbs down.
Gas Shortages During Winter Months Threaten As Supply Shortfalls Continue

Gas Shortages During Winter Months Threaten As Supply Shortfalls Continue

The southern states of Australia could face gas shortages over the winter months and ongoing shortfalls within only a few years.