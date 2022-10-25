The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax

Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax

Japanese scientists are developing a futuristic 'human washing machine' designed to soothe and relax.

If bath bombs, candles, and a good book aren't enough to take your mind off the stresses of the day, a group of Japanese scientists might have a new solution.

Project Usoyaro is a 'human washing machine' that cleans your body while also playing a relaxing video chosen for you by artificial intelligence.

Who needs a romantic lover to run you a bath when Alexa could do it for you?

The ultrasonic bath will blast relaxers with high-speed water containing extremely fine air bubbles, which remove dirt from the pores.

For any Mum's reading, yes, that includes behind the ears.

MORE NEWS: Australia Post Announces Christmas Delivery Deadlines, So Get Your Presents Sorted

The new relaxation technology comes from a Japanese company that creates shower heads and bathtubs using this bubble technology.

The company is simply called - Science.

Someone named Pragmatic from Marketing is responsible for pitching the company name.

The aim of the high-tech bath is to 'wash the mind' as well as the body by creating the most comfortable experience possible for the occupier.

Gamer Meets Online Friends For First Time At His Wedding
NEXT STORY

Gamer Meets Online Friends For First Time At His Wedding

Advertisement

Related Articles

Gamer Meets Online Friends For First Time At His Wedding

Gamer Meets Online Friends For First Time At His Wedding

Would you invite people you've never met to your wedding?
Houston, We Have a Problem Quoting Our Favourite Movies

Houston, We Have a Problem Quoting Our Favourite Movies

"You want the truth? You can't handle the truth" is the infamous line by Tom Cruise in a Few Good Men, or is it? Apparently, we are struggling to quote our favourite movies correctly.
Beyonce and Jay Z’s Daughter Bid More Than $126,000 For A Pair of Diamond Earrings

Beyonce and Jay Z’s Daughter Bid More Than $126,000 For A Pair of Diamond Earrings

Jay Z and Beyonce’s 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is not afraid to spend her parents’ money, bidding $126,000 on a pair of diamond earrings.
Australia Post Announces Christmas Delivery Deadlines, So Get Your Presents Sorted

Australia Post Announces Christmas Delivery Deadlines, So Get Your Presents Sorted

Australia Post has announced its delivery deadlines for Christmas, so it's time to make a start on that list of presents.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard To Quit Politics At Next State Election

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard To Quit Politics At Next State Election

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard will become the 12th NSW coalition MP to quit politics at the next state election in March, leaving Premier Dominic Perrottet with a growing list of spots to fill.