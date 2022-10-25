Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax

If bath bombs, candles, and a good book aren't enough to take your mind off the stresses of the day, a group of Japanese scientists might have a new solution.

Project Usoyaro is a 'human washing machine' that cleans your body while also playing a relaxing video chosen for you by artificial intelligence.

Who needs a romantic lover to run you a bath when Alexa could do it for you?

The ultrasonic bath will blast relaxers with high-speed water containing extremely fine air bubbles, which remove dirt from the pores.

For any Mum's reading, yes, that includes behind the ears.

The new relaxation technology comes from a Japanese company that creates shower heads and bathtubs using this bubble technology.

The company is simply called - Science.

Someone named Pragmatic from Marketing is responsible for pitching the company name.

The aim of the high-tech bath is to 'wash the mind' as well as the body by creating the most comfortable experience possible for the occupier.