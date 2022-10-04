The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Japanese Residents Told To Take Cover As North Korea Launches Missile

Japanese Residents Told To Take Cover As North Korea Launches Missile

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, prompting a warning for residents to take cover and a temporary suspension of train operations in northern Japan.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese coast guard reported on the missile test, which was launched on Tuesday off North Korea's east coast.

The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover as the missile appeared to have flown over and past its territory before falling into the Pacific ocean. But it said it did not use any defence measures to destroy the missile.

TV Asahi, citing an unnamed government source, said North Korea might have fired an intercontinental ballistic missile and it fell into the sea some 3000 kilometres from Japan.

The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth in 10 days, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which conducted trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.

South Korea staged its own show of advanced weaponry on Saturday to mark its Armed Forces Day, including multiple rocket launchers, ballistic missiles, main battle tanks, drones and F-35 fighters.

The test prompted East Japan Railway Co to suspend its train operations in the northern regions, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The North has completed preparations for a nuclear test, which it might look to undertake sometime between China's Communist Party Congress this month and US mid-term elections in November, South Korean lawmakers said last week.

U.K. Artist Mr Doodle Doodles On His Entire Property To Create Doodle House
NEXT STORY

U.K. Artist Mr Doodle Doodles On His Entire Property To Create Doodle House

Advertisement

Related Articles

U.K. Artist Mr Doodle Doodles On His Entire Property To Create Doodle House

U.K. Artist Mr Doodle Doodles On His Entire Property To Create Doodle House

In every toddler's dream, U.K. artist Mr Doodle has spent two years covering his entire house in drawings.
You Can Now Order A ‘Bluey’ Birth Certificate For Your Newborn Bub, But There’s A Catch

You Can Now Order A ‘Bluey’ Birth Certificate For Your Newborn Bub, But There’s A Catch

Wackadoo! Bluey fans rejoice; you can now order a commemorative Bluey-themed birth certificate for your newborn baby.
Paris Fashion Week Show Sees Balenciaga Debut Muddy Runway

Paris Fashion Week Show Sees Balenciaga Debut Muddy Runway

Balenciaga’s muddy runway was either a weird metaphor or a tribute to this year’s Splendour in the Grass.
Passenger Slammed For Draping Her Hair Over Back Of Seat On Plane

Passenger Slammed For Draping Her Hair Over Back Of Seat On Plane

An aeroplane passenger has been left fuming after capturing a video of a woman sat in front of her who had draped her hair over the back of the seat.
Artificially Sweetened ‘Diet’ Drinks Could Increase Risk Of Memory Loss And Damaged Brain Function

Artificially Sweetened ‘Diet’ Drinks Could Increase Risk Of Memory Loss And Damaged Brain Function

Potentially bad news for soft drink lovers, according to a study from USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Science, sugar-free diet drinks containing saccharin and stevia were linked with long-term memory impairments.