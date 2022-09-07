The Project

Japanese Man Lands Dream Job Where He Gets Paid To Do Nothing

Shoji Morimoto essentially rents himself out to accompany people and is paid 10,000 yen (AU$103) per person to do so.

The 38-year-old man from Tokyo, Shoji Morimoto, said he charges his clients AU$103 just for being there for them and with around 4,000 bookings over the last four years, he’s making enough money to support his family.  

  

“Basically, I rent myself out,” Morimoto told Reuters 

  

“My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular.”  

  

Morimoto’s jobs have included going to a park with someone who wanted to use a seesaw and going to a restaurant with a woman because she believed her friends would be embarrassed by her Indian sari.  

  

He even waved and smiled at a complete stranger through a train window because they wanted a happy send-off.  

  

“I started wondering what would happen if I provided my ability to ‘do nothing as a service to clients,” he said.  

  

“People tend to think that my ‘doing nothing’ is valuable because it is useful [to other people].  

  

“But it’s fine to really not do anything,” he added. “People do not have to be useful in any specific way.”  

  

While Morimoto is paid to do nothing, he won’t just do anything.   

  

He won’t take any sexual requests and recently turned down offers to move a fridge and even go to Cambodia. 

