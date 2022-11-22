Japanese Fans Are Back At It, Cleaning Up The Stadium After World Cup Opener

Japanese fans have shown their class once again after a kind act has gone viral after the opening game of the Qatar World Cup.

After the tournament's opening contest between Qatar and Ecuador, fans dressed in Japan's national team's jersey were filmed staying behind and picking up rubbish that wasn't even theirs that was left around the stadium.

Influencer Omar Al-Farooq recorded the generous act, sharing the video with his more than 2.6 million followers.

The video has now been watched more than seven million times on Instagram.

Al-Farooq can be heard asking, "why are you doing this?"

The camera then pans to a Japanese fan, and a man responds: "We are Japanese, and we do not leave rubbish behind us, and we respect the place."

More Japan fans can be seen scattered around the stadium all doing the same thing, with some even spotted going row by row to ensure no rubbish was left behind.

This isn't the first time Japanese fans and the team itself have shown their kind hearts at the international level.

Fans were spotted during the 2018 World Cup in Russia doing the same, with the team shown to leave their changerooms spotless after every match.