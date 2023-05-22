Japanese Company Creates World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream

Japanese ice cream brand Cellato has broken the Guinness World Record for the world’s most expensive ice cream, and it’s going to set you back $10,000 a scoop.

The premium brand’s “Byakuya” flavour is made with rare and costly ingredients, including White Truffle from Alba, Italy, which costs $15,192 per kg and is blended with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, rice, rice malt, black truffle, cashew nuts, and edible gold leaf.

Cellato developed the new flavour with Tadayoshi Yamada, the head chef at acclaimed Osaka restaurant RiVi, which reportedly took over 1.5 years to create.

“Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it,” a Cellato representative told Guinness World Records.

The premium brand is now looking at producing products with a combination of other luxury ingredients, such as Champagne and caviar.

Image: Guinness World Records