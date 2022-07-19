The Project

Japanese Companies Unveil The At-Work “Nap Box”

Japanese companies set to release vertical "nap boxes" to help bring a healthier office culture to the country.

Two companies have come up with a nifty solution to combat the sleepiness of white-collar workers in Japan.  

 

And boy are they sleepy.  

 

A governmental study found that Japan’s strict office culture means nearly a quarter of companies require employees to work more than 80 hours of overtime a month.  

 

The extreme hours take a toll, with many workers struggling to stay awake.   

 

Sleepiness on the job is so rampant that according to Bloomberg, Japan has a special word for people who take naps to make it through long workdays; “inemuri”.   

 

Now there’s finally an “inemuri” solution.  

 

No, it’s not shorter hours of course, it’s the “nap box”.   

 

Which is a box that employees can nap in, while standing up - just like a horse!  

 

The box is being designed by furniture maker, Itoki in collaboration with plywood firm, Koyoju Gohan.  

 

Saeko Kawashima, the communications director of Itoki, says “In Japan, there are a lot of people who will lock themselves up in the bathroom for a while [to nap] which I don’t think is healthy”.  

 

He’s right. I mean, it’s healthier than the bathroom lunchbreak, but probably on par with the bathroom cry.  

 

Kawashima says “It’s better to sleep in a comfortable location”.  

 

The comfortable location being a vertical box that resembles a water heater.  

 

The “nap box” was designed to encourage a healthier office culture and has head, knee and rear support so users will not fall over.   

 

Kawashima said. “We are hoping that companies can use this as a more flexible approach to resting”. The plan is to install the boxes in offices so that workers can take short power naps throughout the day.   

 

Now they just need to figure out a way for employees to work while napping. 

