Japanese City Apologises To Pregnant Women After Telling Them To Cook And Clean More

Onomichi City conducted a survey in 2017, which utilised the data to produce flyers that were targeted at pregnant women. The flyer was about how household roles should be divided between married couples.

“There are differences in the way men and women feel and think,” the flyer read.

“One of the reasons for this is the structural difference in the brains of men and women. It is known that men act based on theories, while women act based on emotions.”

“The important thing is to understand each others’ differences and divide roles well.”

The flyer also said that husbands like to be thanked for carrying out basic house chores on their own and also for holding their own child.

It also said that husbands find it annoying if their wives are too “busy taking care of the baby and not doing chores”. They also suggested that women should not “get frustrated for no reason.”

The flyer, which sounds like it was written in the 1950s, prompted extreme anger and disbelief from the public and social media.

“It’s bad enough that local authorities are transmitting the idea that childcare is the mother’s job and that a third-party father’s assistance will help the mother,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I would like local authorities to raise awareness that fathers are also main actors in childcare.”

Another pointed out that stress can be harmful to pregnant people and their unborn children, “why exactly are they only attacking women?”

“A letter from an experienced mum to a new dad would probably be a hundred million times more helpful,” they added.

“Most men think that childcare is someone else’s business, wives are supposed to do the housework, don’t neglect looking after their husbands, don’t upset their husbands … You’d better not get married,” another X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.

Mayor Yukiharo Hiratani published an apology on the local government’s website, stating the flyers “were not in line with sentiments of pregnant women, childbearing mothers, and others involved in child rearing, and caused unpleasant feelings for many people.”

He acknowledged that the flyers contained “expressions that promote attitudes and practices that stereotype gender roles” and ceased the production and distribution of them.