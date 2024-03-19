Japan Uses 'Godzilla' In Traffic Safety Campaign

As part of the campaign, Godzilla paraded the streets in Ikebukuro. Usually, he’s destroying cities, but this time he’s trying to keep them safe, urging people to observe traffic rules.

People also took part in traffic rule quizzes… Imagine the stress of Godzilla looking over your shoulder as you try to answer road trivia.

Although, this Godzilla wasn’t as menacing as the movie character and a hell of a lot smaller. But hopefully, the city's residents respect a person in a rubber costume as much as the real thing.

Donning a sash, the character played the role of one-day police chief of the Tokyo Metropolitan police department's Ikebukuro police station.

The traffic accidents that occurred in the area covered by the Ikebukuro police station last year amounted to approximately 230 cases, with bicycles involved in about 40 per cent of them.

Let's see what a difference a monster makes but if it doesn’t work, they could always try King Kong next year.