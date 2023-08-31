The Project

Japan PM Eats Fukushima Fish To Prove Water Isn’t Radioactive, Just Like In The Simpsons

He also said d’oh – which was weird.

The long-running animated TV show ‘The Simpsons’ has been predicting real-world events for a while now. At first, it just seemed like a few small coincidences, but now the odd-ball family has become a modern-day animated Nostradamus.

Over the years, several instances have been noted where storylines or jokes from the show seemed to eerily align with future occurrences. From Trump becoming president to Lady Gaga's performance at the Super Bowl. Well, now the episode "Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish" from 1990 has found its echo in reality. 

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, plus three ministers ate fish on TV to prove that the waters of the Fukushima Ocean are no longer dangerous.

There are concerns that the levels of radiation in the ocean are too high, so the PM chowed down on some sashimi of flounder, octopus and sea bass, all caught from the Fukushima seas.

The PM ate the fish, didn’t spit it out and even remarked ‘This is very good’.  

Social media users were swift to highlight the uncanny resemblance to the iconic "Simpsons" episode where Marge serves Mr. Burns a three-eyed fish. In that episode, Montgomery Burns runs for Mayor in a desperate bid to evade accountability for polluting Springfield's waterways through his nuclear plant.

During a political stunt at the Simpsons home, Burns is served a three-eyed fish (the mutation a result of his power plant) he struggles to swallow the mutated seafood and spits it across the table. Other than the spitting, it is very similar to the Japanese PMs on camera fish meal.  

Is the Simpsons written by a bunch of psychics? Or does it make sense that a show with 750 episodes will make an unintentional prediction now and again, and maybe we shouldn’t think too much about it? 

