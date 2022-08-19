Japan Launches Campaign To Try And Make Young Adults Drink More, Due To Tax Income Decline

Surveys are showing that the younger germination drinks less alcohol than their parents, and it means the government isn’t making as much tax money as it would like.

So, the National Tax Agency is now stepping in with a competition to come up with ideas to change the trend.

The ‘Sake Viva!’ campaign hopes to develop a plan to make drinking more attractive and boost the industry.

20-39-year-olds will be asked to share their business ideas to kick-start drinking amongst their peers, which can be for any alcohol of their choosing.

The campaign group says that habits have changed due to the pandemic and an ageing population.

Japanese media says the reaction has been mixed, with some groups being critical as the campaign promotes an unhealthy habit.