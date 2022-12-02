The Project

Japan Goal Sees Germany Exit World Cup But Crucial Goal Causes Debate

Japan claimed a historic victory at the World Cup over Spain this morning to qualify for the round of 16, but the goal that won the Samurai Blue the game appeared to have gone out of play beforehand.

For the second consecutive time, Germany has been knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage, and it’s all thanks to a stunning yet controversial goal from Japan’s 2-1 win over Spain.  

  

  

Needing a victory over Spain to qualify for the knockouts, the Samurai Blue were locked at 1-1 after equalising in the 48th minute.  

  

  

Almost immediately after, Japan had stunningly hit the front thanks to an Ao Tanaka tap-in to send the Japanese fans in the stadium into delirium.  

  

  

The goal itself was good to go; it was instead the pass beforehand that came to Tanaka that looked to have gone out of play.  

  

  

Side shots of the ball seemed to undoubtedly confirm the ball was out of play, but after a VAR review, officials confirmed the ball was in play and didn’t cross the line.  

  

  

But how? Many fans took to social media to show footage of the ball clearly crossing the line.  

  

  

  

  

  

  

However, according to the IFAB, who set the laws of the game, define the ball as being out when “it has wholly passed over the goal line or touchline on the ground or in the air”. 

 

Even though side views show the ball not touching the line, the curvature of the ball meant that the side of the ball had not yet completely crossed the line and therefore the “whole” ball had not gone out. 

 

 

Some fans are still sceptical of the decision as no official footage has been released by FIFA proving it was the correct call. 

 

Do you think the ball was out? 

