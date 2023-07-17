Japan Airlines Launches Clothing-Sharing Services So You Can Travel Luggage-Free

The "Any Wear, Anywhere" trial sees travellers able to rent clothes for as little as $41 for up to two weeks, and will be delivered to the traveller's accommodation. However, renters will need to make the reservation a month in advance.

"Travellers increasingly desire to make more sustainable choices regarding their travel destinations, accommodations, transportation etc., they still lack sufficient options," the airline said in a statement.

"The concept of the Service is, therefore, to provide a travel experience with minimal luggage by offering clothing rentals at the destination, thereby creating environmental value.

"By expanding the use of the service, we aim to create an environment where travellers can use local options for all aspects of their clothing, food, and accommodation, transforming travel and business trips into more sustainable experiences."

The airline claims for every 10kg of baggage reduced, the emissions can be reduced by 7.5kg.

Professor of sustainability at Curtin University and lead author for the intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on transport, Peter Newman, told SBS News that he believes this is not about climate emissions and more about saving money.

"It may be about saving money, but it's such a small thing it can't be part of a serious strategy for reducing weight in a plane."

He also explained that he believes the aviation industry is lagging behind other sectors when it comes to adopting renewable technologies.

"We are way past this phase in land transport and cities where solar, batteries, and EVs are dominating the market and genuinely are saving climate emissions," he said.

"Mining companies are doing serious things through these technologies as well. But aviation and shipping are the real laggards.

"They are going to have to get serious, or else they will find themselves unable to get finance or in court with substantial fines. The world won't take such silly strategies for much longer."

Image: Getty & Instagram @any_wear_anywhere