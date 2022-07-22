January 6 Hearing Focuses On Trump Response To Riot

Thursday's hearing, expected to be the last for many weeks, will detail both the violence that played out as Trump supporters fought their way into the Capitol and Trump's actions in the 187 minutes between his speech urging the crowd to "fight like hell" and the final release of a video urging rioters to go home.

Before the hearing, Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger released a video on Twitter in which former White House aides and officials described Trump watching television footage of the crowds that stormed the Capitol in a private dining room at the White House.

"To the best of my recollection, he was always in the dining room," said former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in the clip, which also showed former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone saying footage of the riot was visible on the screen.

But the president did not call on the crowds to go home for more than three hours, after the attack caused several deaths, injured more than 140 police officers and delayed certification of Democratic President Joe Biden's election.

Trump remains highly popular among Republican voters and continues to flirt with the possibility of running for president again in 2024. But a Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Thursday found his standing among Republicans has weakened slightly since the hearings began early last month.

Some 40 per cent of Republicans now say he is at least partially to blame for the riot, up from 33 per cent in a poll conducted six weeks ago, just as the congressional hearings were getting under way.

Scheduled during the evening to reach a broad television audience, the public hearing is expected to be the last of eight this summer by the House of Representatives Select Committee.

"The focus of this hearing is what was going on here on Capitol Hill as that mob breached barriers and stormed the Capitol and caused a delay in certification of the electoral college vote," a committee aide told journalists, speaking on condition of anonymity to preview the hearing.

"We are going to remind people that there was this inaction at the White House," the aide said.

The panel of seven Democratic and two Republican House members has been investigating the attack for the past year, interviewing more than 1000 witnesses and amassing tens of thousands of documents.

It has used the hearings to build a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat by Biden in 2020 constitute illegal conduct, far beyond normal politics.

AAP With The Project

By Patricia Zengerle in Washington