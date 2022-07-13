January 6 Committee Focuses On Trump Tweet That Triggered Capitol Riots After ‘Unhinged’ Meeting

The tweet was sent on December 18, 2020, following a meeting, described to the committee by Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as ‘unhinged’.

The meeting between Trump and his advisers Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell saw the four men scream, yell and challenge each other to physical altercations as they decided to pursue election-fraud conspiracies.

During the meeting, the advisers tried to persuade Trump to make an executive order for voting machines to be seized by the Defence Department.

It was hours after this meeting, Trump tweeted, “Be there, it will be wild”, urging his supporters to come to Washington to protest the vote count that would confirm Joe Biden’s election on January 6.

The tweet was flagged to the committee by Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin.

During the hearing, which is the seventh and final hearing of the committee, it was found the time of the tweet corresponded with a rise in internet chatter between Trump supporters and fringe groups.